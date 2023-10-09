‘I was shocked’: Winnipeg woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
Wendy Narozniak was getting ready to teach her class for the Manitoba Baton Twirling Sportive Association, which requires both child abuse registry and criminal record checks because her students are under 18.
Narozniak went downtown to the WPS headquarters at 245 Smith Street for the criminal record check, expecting to simply fill out some paperwork and pay the standard $56.70 fee.
She was not expecting what the clerk said next.
“She said ‘well, no you’re going to have to go another step,’ and I’m like ‘what do you mean?’” Narozniak said.
It turns out there was another woman in Canada – Ottawa, specifically – with the exact same birth date as Narozniak. The WPS clerk told Narozniak the other woman had a criminal record, and that they would have to make sure they weren’t the same person.
“I would need to go and have my fingerprints done,” Narozniak said. “I didn’t know I was having a mug shot at the time.”
Narozniak had to take another number, wait in line again, and then go to a different counter for the mug shot and fingerprints. She said she was embarrassed by the process.
“I was pretty distraught, I was shocked, I was crying my eyes out. She was like ‘this happens all the time, every day,’” said Narozniak.
Narozniak had to pay standard WPS fingerprinting service fees, as well as an additional $25 fee that goes to the RCMP.
“It came to $97 more than the $56.70 originally,” she said.
Her criminal record check will now take six to eight weeks to process, instead of the standard two to four weeks.
The WPS said in an email to CTV News that they work hard to maintain everyone’s privacy during the criminal record check process.
“Depending on the type of check required, fingerprints and photographs are used to confirm or eliminate a criminal record associated to an applicant’s information,” the email said. “People are called up to the counter one at a time in an effort to ensure conversations with our front counter personnel are as private and discreet as possible.”
The police email said because this was a vulnerable sector check, the extra steps are needed.
“Fingerprints are sometimes a necessity as they eliminate the possibility of an individual changing their name to circumvent disclosure of a criminal record. The rules associated to identity verification are governed by National RCMP policy and the information collected is only used for that purpose.”
Narozniak wants more people to know about the extra steps and fees involved when someone finds their “criminal double.” She said the clerk told her it happens all the time.
“She said ‘already since I’ve started I’ve had five,’ and she showed me this stack of papers,” said Narozniak.
She feels she shouldn’t have to pay more money for the check. “I just now became a victim of somebody else’s crime. Like I’m paying extra for their crime,” Narozniak said.
The WPS said the system is designed this way for a reason. “Given the critical nature of criminal record checks, which are intended to limit risk and provide a level of public safety for employment and volunteer positions, it is essential that the records provided are accurate.”
Narozniak said that once her identity is confirmed, police will return all her personal information and then erase it from their system. There is no refund after the fact.
“I’m going to go back down and make sure its erased from the system for sure,” she said.
Correction
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this article said the woman with the criminal record shared the exact same name as Wendy Narozniak. This has been updated as they share the same birthdate.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says many soldiers are struggling with the high cost of living and morale is the lowest it's been in recent memory.
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
Are you a Canadian trying to return home from Israel, Gaza or the West Bank? Let us know
Canadian travellers in Israel amid deadly fighting that began over the weekend say they are unable to get home, as airlines cancel a growing number of flights out of the country. If you are a Canadian trying to return home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
Regina
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
RCMP expected to speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen' supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP will be speaking from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon where it’s expected they will address the presence of a ‘QAnon queen’ group in the village.
-
Moose Jaw police warn of Facebook scam regarding rental units, items for sale
Police in Moose Jaw say they've been made aware of alleged fraudulent activity on Facebook in recent weeks involving rental units and items said to be for sale.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP expected to speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen' supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP will be speaking from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon where it’s expected they will address the presence of a ‘QAnon queen’ group in the village.
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
One last round: Saskatoon golfers preparing to hang up their clubs for the winter
As the autumn leaves paint the golf courses in shades of red and gold, Thanksgiving Monday signals the end of the golf season for members at The Legends golf club in Warman.
Northern Ontario
-
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
Cochrane man charged after crystal meth seized in drug raid
A 37-year-old Cochrane man is accused of being a drug dealer after a raid on a Thirteenth Avenue home last month revealed $12,500 in narcotics.
-
Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to create more than 20,000 affordable private child care spaces
The provincial government is creating more affordable child care spaces for Alberta families.
-
5 days left to golf at Riverside, Victoria Golf Courses
City-owned golf courses are winding down for the season, but players still have a chance to get out for a few more days.
-
Fire tears through southeast Edmonton construction site
Crews were called to a fire at a construction site early Tuesday morning in southeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unifor and General Motors reach tentative deal to end strike
Less than 24 hours after hitting picket lines, Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with General Motors in an agreement similar to the one it reached with Ford Motor Co. last month.
-
How to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot in Toronto this fall
Toronto Public Health is opening up thousands of new appointments to select Torontonians for the updated monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge high school football players arrested in connection to alleged sexual assault
Four high school football players have been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge school last week.
-
Calgary to install new in-street crosswalk signs at all K-6 schools
Calgary will be installing new in-street crosswalks at elementary schools in the city in an effort to keep students safe.
-
Alberta to create more than 20,000 affordable private child care spaces
The provincial government is creating more affordable child care spaces for Alberta families.
Montreal
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
-
Healthy Quebec kids can no longer see pediatricians, must now find a family doctor
The move to bar pediatricians from following healthy children is an initiative that was agreed upon between the Quebec government and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians. The goal is to allow pediatricians, who specialize in treating children, to take on the more dire cases rather than follow healthy children -- something a general practitioner is qualified to do.
-
Quebec coroner calls for lowering blood-alcohol limit for drivers
A Quebec coroner is recommending that authorities urgently analyze how feasible it would be to lower the blood alcohol limit for drivers from 0.08 mg/100 mL to 0.05 mg/100 mL, and amend the Highway Safety Code accordingly.
Ottawa
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa Jewish community gathers to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
Israeli flags waved in the air Monday evening as hundreds sang the country's national anthem inside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.
Atlantic
-
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
-
Doggy paddler of the bay: Missing dog from Maine found on island in New Brunswick
Frankie the dog, originally from Maine, went missing on Sept. 9 and was found on an island in New Brunswick, with many wondering how the dog made the long journey and swim.
-
Burnout, despair facing workers on front lines of poverty and homelessness in Canada
Those who work with people facing homelessness and food shortages say employees are carrying a massive emotional burden as demand for services soars beyond what their organizations can provide.
Kitchener
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Brantford man arrested after trying to import child sex doll
A 58-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of child pornography and firearm related charges after police say he tried to get a child sex doll before Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stepped in.
-
OPP warn people to secure their vacation home after alleged vandals damage cottage
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Huron County is reminding the public to check on their vacation homes after vandals allegedly wrecked a cottage causing more than $100,000 in damage.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in Campbell River shooting death
A Campbell River RCMP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet gun at him.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in Campbell River shooting death
A Campbell River RCMP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet gun at him.
-
Island Health adding round-the-clock midwife service to Victoria hospital
Island Health is unveiling a new midwife program at Victoria General Hospital in hopes of better supporting pregnant patients and care providers.
-
Flu, COVID immunization campaign kicks off in B.C. as vaccines arrive at pharmacies
British Columbia has launched its immunization campaign for this year's respiratory illness season, with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations now available in pharmacies across the province.