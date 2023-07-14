‘I was warned about Winnipeg’: Cross-country cyclist’s bike stolen in Manitoba

A man is left with only the clothing on his back after a string of robberies.

Chris Aubichon is stranded in Winnipeg after his bike, bank card, and all of his belongings were stolen this week.

''Wednesday I had my bank card skimmed somewhere in town,” Aubichon said. “I was sitting at a hotel room and I was getting email notifications."

The next day, while on his way to the house of a man who offered to let him stay there, Aubichon stopped at a Tim Hortons. He left his bike unlocked, and seconds later it was stolen.

Aubichon went through a range of emotions. “Anger certainly, and then very quickly sorrow embarrassment. I was warned. I was warned about Winnipeg," he said.

Lucas Stewart, executive director of The Wrench, says bike theft in the city is common. He recommends parking in high-traffic areas, locking to sturdy objects, and using U-locks.

"(The) heftier the better,” Stewart said. “You want to use something, do your research. Look for ratings."

After losing almost everything, Aubichon was able to get a ride to Adam LeFave’s home, who offered him a place to stay before the string of robberies happened.

LeFave was expecting to take a bike ride with Aubichon before he showed up in a taxi.

"I just want to connect with someone, another guy going talking about mental health with men. That's a big aspect that gets overlooked in society,” LeFave said.

The two were going to talk about Aubichon’s personal journey through addictions, homelessness, and mental health struggles.

Aubichon said people have offered to replace some of his gear, but the biggest issue is finding a bike that can carry both him and his belongings through the country.

"If in a day or two I'm capable of getting on a bike that has the gear I need to compete this journey, that's what I want to do. I want to finish this,” he said.

If he can't - Aubichon says his sister will help him bus back to B.C., and he will start his journey over from scratch.