'I went into shock': Erickson man wins $1 million lottery prize

An Erickson, Man. resident was overcome with emotion when he found out he was $1 million richer thanks to a fateful lottery ticket.

“Oh, I cried,” said Roy Robinson, who won the $1 million prize in the Aug. 5 LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. “Actually, the retailer had to grab me a seat and a bottle of water to calm me down. It was a lot to take in.”

His winning selection was 23138130-01 – a white ball.

Robinson purchased the winning ticket from the Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Brandon, Man. a few days before the draw.

He initially scanned the ticket on the Lotto Spot app, but didn’t check how much he won.

When he went to a store to collect what he thought was a few bucks, he was shocked with what the cashier told him.

“When the terminal made the ‘WooHoo!’ sound, I was expecting a $2 win,” he continued. “I think I went into shock when the retailer told me I won a million dollars.”

With his winnings, Robinson plans to take care of his mom and buy a new vehicle

“After all that, I’m going to sit back and really think about what to do with the rest.”