Icy conditions possible as parts of Manitoba, Winnipeg under freezing drizzle advisory
Parts of southeastern Manitoba, stretching into Ontario, are under a freezing drizzle advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
The advisory – which includes Winnipeg – said roads and walkways may become icy and slippery as precipitation falls.
"Freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact, and over time create icy surfaces," ECCC said.
As part of the advisory, it notes the drizzle is expected to switch to snow in the evening.
"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."
ECCC is predicting between five to 10 centimetres of snow for Winnipeg Friday evening, with the snowfall ending before noon on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state
New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.
'Once they leave you, you start to really notice how much they cared': Lone survivor's victim impact statement read during Veltman sentencing
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continued Friday with impact statements being read, including from the lone survivor of the attack, an 11-year-old boy.
In third batch of Epstein documents, a call from Harvey Weinstein, more famous men and disquieting details
The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
DEVELOPING Heavy fighting continues as UN official says Gaza has become 'uninhabitable'
At least six people were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have crammed into Rafah, one of the areas where Israel has told people to seek refuge. But Israeli forces continue to strike all parts of the besieged territory.
'The community is very shaken': South Asian businesses targeted for extortion in 3 provinces
It started with a voice mail demanding payment of some kind, then a series of missed phone calls, later came the gun shots targeting the home of a Metro Vancouver business owner whose family and community are now gripped with fear.
Regina
-
-
Nearly 190 people in Sask. died from COVID-19 in 2023
The Saskatchewan government released its final COVID-19 numbers for 2023 on Friday.
-
Crews respond to rollover east of Regina
First responders were called to the Trans Canada highway and the Regina Bypass near Pilot Butte for a rollover on Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. saw 'off the charts' reports of tick able to carry Lyme disease
A record number of black-legged ticks, the species capable of carrying Lyme disease, are being reported in Saskatchewan.
-
Nearly 190 people in Sask. died from COVID-19 in 2023
The Saskatchewan government released its final COVID-19 numbers for 2023 on Friday.
-
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Northern Ontario
-
First Nations couple unhappy with treatment at Sudbury store, calling it a human rights violation
An Indigenous family from Whitefish River First Nation say their rights were violated during a recent shopping trip to Sudbury.
-
Montreal-area woman speaks out about domestic violence after brutal attack
Days after surviving a brutal assault, Laury Choinière is speaking out about domestic violence to help women in similar situations.
-
Security cam footage helps northern Ont. police arrest porch pirate
In Cochrane, Ont., this week, footage from a security cam led to the arrest of a suspected porch pirate.
Edmonton
-
'You want to have hope for them': Edmonton police unit dedicated to helping high-risk offenders
Two officers from the Edmonton Police Service Behavioural Assessment Unit recently spoke to CTV News Edmonton about their work with high-risk offenders.
-
Alberta faces multiple challenges supporting population boom: economist
Alberta's been calling for more people to move to the province, and that's what's been happening in droves this past year.
-
Police searching for inmate who escaped from Stan Daniels Healing Centre
Police are looking for an escaped prisoner after he walked away from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre on Thursday.
Toronto
-
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
-
Old Navy is closing at these 2 malls in the GTA by the end of the month
Old Navy stores will be putting up their shutters inside two malls across the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month.
-
Man seriously injured in stabbing at College Station
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at College subway station Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Victim in Thursday morning's deadly Brentwood home invasion identified
Calgary police have identified the person killed during Thursday morning's home invasion in Brentwood as John Wayne Davis.
-
Calgary mayor, city council criticized for 2.41% raise to start 2024
Calgary’s mayor and city council are getting an automatic 2.41 per cent wage increase this year.
-
Calgary man wanted for sexual assault, stalking, indecent act
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted on several charges, including sexual assault.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman speaks out about domestic violence after brutal attack
Days after surviving a brutal assault, Laury Choinière is speaking out about domestic violence to help women in similar situations.
-
Montreal boy, 15, killed by drug more potent than fentanyl
The family of a 15-year-old boy is warning others to beware after he died taking isotonitazene, a drug considered more potent than fentanyl.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
Ottawa
-
Advocates anticipating an increase demand on shelters this winter
The city of Ottawa is bracing for more demand on shelters as the colder months set in. Shelters across the city are already at, or over, capacity, but the pressure is expected to increase this winter.
-
Alta Vista residents voice speeding concerns after pedestrian killed
Residents in Alta Vista are raising concerns about a dangerous stretch of road after an elderly pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the area on Tuesday.
-
These two Ottawa restaurants made the top 100 list for healthy bites in 2024
Two Ottawa restaurants have made it to Canada’s 100 healthiest restaurants in 2024, according to a new report by OpenTable.
Atlantic
-
Cold lingers into the weekend; snowy Sunday possible for parts of the Maritimes
A snap of colder January air will linger in the Maritimes into this weekend.
-
New Brunswick judge apologizes for 'miscarriage of justice,' decades of lost freedom
The chief justice of New Brunswick's Court of King's Bench is apologizing to two men who served lengthy prison sentences for a murder they didn't commit.
-
Pete’s Frootique workers in Halfiax ratify first collective agreement with Sobeys
Pete’s Frootique workers in Halifax have ratified their first collective agreement with their parent company, Sobeys, according to a news release from the union.
Kitchener
-
OPP provide new details on tip, investigation that led to arrests in Lucas Shortreed’s death
Ontario Provincial Police are releasing more details about the tip that led to arrests for the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
Shots fired into Cambridge home
Police have released photos of a suspect’s car after gunshots were fired into a Cambridge home on Friday morning.
-
School employee charged with sexual assault involving child
A part-time employee at a Guelph elementary school is facing sexual assault charges involving a child.
Vancouver
-
'Random, indiscriminate spree of property destruction': 100 vehicles vandalized in Vancouver in 1 night
At least 100 vehicles along a nearly six-kilometre swath of Vancouver's West Side had their windows smashed in overnight this week, according to Vancouver police.
-
'This is a troubling case': Vancouver police investigate reported child-luring attempt at home daycare
Police are investigating reports that a man posed as a parent in an attempt to lure a five-year-old girl away from a Vancouver daycare.
-
Evo expands service area into more of Burnaby, including Metrotown area
There are now more places to access Evo car-share vehicles in Burnaby, including the Willingdon Heights and Metrotown areas.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's bad news': Warm December and low snowpack could mean trouble for B.C. salmon, wildfires
December was unusually dry and warm on Vancouver Island, leading to concerns of low snowpack levels in the alpine. “The preliminary numbers are in and it’s not looking super optimistic at this point."
-
'Prominent member' of B.C. wine industry under sexual assault investigation
Mounties in the British Columbia Interior say they are investigating allegations of sexual assault against "a prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry," and are appealing for potential victims or witnesses to come forward and speak with investigators.
-
'Floatel' ship arrives in B.C. to house LNG construction workers in Squamish
A ship that will house more than 600 workers at a natural gas construction project north of Vancouver arrived in British Columbia waters this week after a 40-day journey from Estonia, where it had been in use by Ukrainian refugees.