Icy conditions possible as parts of Manitoba, Winnipeg under freezing drizzle advisory

Parts of southeastern Manitoba, stretching into Ontario, are under a freezing drizzle advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The advisory – which includes Winnipeg – said roads and walkways may become icy and slippery as precipitation falls.

"Freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact, and over time create icy surfaces," ECCC said.

As part of the advisory, it notes the drizzle is expected to switch to snow in the evening.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

ECCC is predicting between five to 10 centimetres of snow for Winnipeg Friday evening, with the snowfall ending before noon on Saturday.