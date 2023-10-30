Icy road conditions leading to highway closures in Manitoba

The winter weather is leading to closures on highways throughout the province Monday evening.

According to Manitoba 511, stretches of Highway 1, 59 and 75 are all closed due to icy conditions

Highway 1 is closed from the Saskatchewan border to PTH 21 in either direction. The westbound lanes on the bypass east of Portage are also closed.

Highway 59 has been shut down from Île-des-Chênes to Winnipeg city limits and it is also closed from Highway 52 to Île-des-Chênes.

Highway 75 is closed from the perimeter to Morris. This impacts communities in that stretch including Ste. Agathe and Saint Adolphe.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details about closures as they become available.