Icy roads prompt highway closures in Manitoba

Winter weather and icy roads have caused highway closures in parts of Manitoba.

The province announced Friday that Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Ste. Agathe is closed in both directions, citing reduced visibility and icy road conditions.

The northbound lanes of Highway 75 are also closed from Ste. Agathe to the U.S. Border.

The province has also closed Highway 14 from Plum Coulee to Highway 75.

Several regions in southern Manitoba are currently under a blowing snow advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada, including Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman, Morden, Winkler, Altona, and Morris.