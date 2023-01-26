Idea for Winnipeg-Ukraine humanitarian fund welcomed, advocates suggest using dollars closer to home

A Winnipeg councillor's idea to create a humanitarian fund to help Ukraine is being praised by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress as it urges the city to consider using the dollars closer to home.

Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona) put the idea to council to create a Winnipeg-Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. He said the donations would be collected by the city to be used for humanitarian aid as the Russian invasion continues.

Roman Yereniuk, speaking on behalf of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, congratulated council for considering the motion, saying if passed, Winnipeg will be the first Canadian city to do this kind of initiative.

"We are very, very pleased to hear there is some movement, some ideas – some fresh ideas," Yereniuk told council.

He said the federal and provincial governments have done a lot of work to help Ukrainians, but said there is a role the city can play.

"If we can do our little bit in City Hall and do it with the people of Winnipeg, including the Ukrainian Canadian population, I think this would go a long way to alleviate some of the problems," he said.

The motion proposes the donations raised in the fund would be matched by the city one-to-one, and would be transferred to non-profits in Ukraine every month.

However, Yereniuk suggested the city use some of the funds here in Winnipeg.

"We believe strongly that some of the funds should stay in Manitoba and in the City of Winnipeg to assist with the resettlement of those immigrants that have decided and have been able to receive visas to come to Canada," he said.

"They are always in need of additional assistance."

Mayor Scott Gillingham told council close to 15,000 Ukrainian refugees are settling in Manitoba, most of whom are coming to Winnipeg.

"No matter what happens today, the conversation will not end in any way," Gillingham said during the council meeting.

The motion is set to return to City Hall. Council voted Thursday to refer it to the Executive Policy Committee for further discussion.