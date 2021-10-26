IIU launches investigation after officer shoots, injures man in Thompson

Thompson -

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to hospital.

The IIU said it was notified by RCMP of an incident that happened at around 2:45 p.m. Monday in Thompson, Man.

According to the notification, an officer went to a home on Princeton Drive where he encountered a man armed with a knife. During the encounter, the IIU said the officer discharged the firearm, striking the man.

He was transported to Thompson Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

According to Manitoba RCMP, an officer was on Princeton Drive to serve legal documents Monday afternoon and encountered a 30-year-old man who Mounties said was armed with a knife.

RCMP said the officer fired their gun.

Videos posted to social media show the incident. A single shot can be heard in the video.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

In a statement Monday evening, Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak said he was concerned to see the video.

"My office has been in touch with the Thompson RCMP and we are expecting a full report about what took place today in Thompson," Settee said.

"We are praying that the young person involved in this incident will survive and receive the support needed to heal from this.”

The IIU said any injury caused by the discharge of a firearm by a police officer is defined as a serious injury, and the unit is mandated to investigate.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that may help in the investigation is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger