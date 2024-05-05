Illegal cannon among weapons seized from Manitoba home: police

A 22-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is facing several charges in connection with a large seizure of weapons, including a homemade cannon.

The man was arrested on April 29 after a months-long investigation dubbed “Project RECOIL,” which involved the Winkler and Morden police services as well as RCMP.

Police said they were tipped off in February after they learned a suspect may have been manufacturing prohibited firearm suppressors – a device used to silence the blast created when a gun is discharged.

Following the arrest, police searched a home in the 100 block of 8th Street, along with a local business where the suspect worked.

At this time, police don’t believe the business is involved in any criminal activity.

After searching the residence, police seized dozens of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition, including one “homemade prohibited cannon with a projectile.”

Here’s what else police seized:

21 rifles (two of which were loaded with ammunition);

Four shotguns;

One antique handgun;

One prohibited crossbow;

Six homemade prohibited firearm suppressors (one installed on a loaded rifle);

14 prohibited over-capacity magazines (nine with loaded ammunition, one of which was inserted into a rifle);

Numerous additional magazines (many of which were loaded with ammunition);

Hard body armour with a tactical vest;

Explosive material and cannon fuse cord;

Evidence of indoor target shooting;

Various firearm parts;

Over 6,500 rounds of ammunition;

3D printer with filament and parts required to manufacture firearms.

Police said none of the firearms were safely stored and all were easily accessible.

The 22-year-old has been charged with manufacturing and possessing a prohibited firearm, manufacturing a prohibited device, careless use of a firearm and three counts of possessing a prohibited device. He is also facing charges related to the unlawful storage of non-restricted, prohibited and loaded non-restricted firearms.

The man was initially held in custody but has since been released. He’s expected to appear in Morden Provincial Court on May 14.