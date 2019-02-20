

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP recently seized illegal and stolen cigarettes from three Winnipeg retail stores, all owned and operated by the same people.

More than 45,000 illegal and 3,500 stolen cigarettes, plus over $10,000 in cash were seized.

According to a news release, five people were allegedly found selling or in possession of illegal tobacco products not marked for Manitoba tax purposes.

Cigarettes from a Winnipeg break and enter were also located on the premises and offered for sale to the public.

These people are all facing charges and have had their tobacco dealer’s licences suspended.

Separate charges for possessing stolen cigarettes are being pursued by the Winnipeg Police Service.

If convicted, the accused face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and possibly up to six months imprisonment.

They are also subject to a triple tax penalty exceeding $43,000 for what would have been more than $14,000 in tax revenue for the province.