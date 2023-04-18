Imitation firearm, bear spray used in altercation at Kildonan Place mall

Two teens have been arrested following an altercation that involved an imitation firearm Monday afternoon at Kildonan Place mall.

Police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Regent Avenue for reports that someone had been shot.

Several police units arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old male had been stopped by Kildonan Place security and an off-duty police officer.

Police said the teen was found with an imitation firearm, which was loaded with blank cartridges. He was also treated on scene as he had been bear sprayed.

A 16-year-old male was also found suffering from minor injuries sustained from being shot with a firearm. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

While investigating, police learned the two teens were involved in a verbal argument and that's when the 16-year-old used the bear spray on the 17-year-old. The 17-year-old then discharged the imitation firearm in the direction of the 16-year-old.

Police said the two did not previously know each other.

The 16-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon. The 17-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Both teens were released on an undertaking.