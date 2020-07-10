WINNIPEG -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has charged two people in separate immigration investigations in Winnipeg, alleging they took advantage of immigrants for financial gain.

The CBSA charged Chinenye (Victor) Alozie, 33, and Zhihao Jia, 26, with multiple offences, alleging they collected fees as unauthorized immigration consultants and counselled clients to misrepresent their situations on immigration applications.

Alozie’s alleged offences occurred between July 2014 and July 2019, while Jia’s alleged offences occurred between February 2017 and April 2019.

“Our country’s immigration system is built on fairness and equal opportunity,” said Brad Wozny, acting regional director general for the Prairie Region of the CBSA in a statement. “The charges announced today send a clear signal that taking advantage of immigrants for financial gain will not be tolerated.”

Alozie, who is from Winnipeg, is facing the following charges:

Representing – for consideration – persons in relation to immigration applications, pursuant to Section 91(1) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act;

Counselling misrepresentation of material facts in relation to immigration applications, pursuant to Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and,

Attempted fraud of $5,000 or less, pursuant to Section 380(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Jia, who was formerly of Winnipeg, is facing the following charges:

Representing – for consideration – persons in relation to immigration applications, pursuant to Section 91(1) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act;

Misrepresenting material facts in relation to immigration applications, pursuant to Section 127(a) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and,

Communicating false or misleading information with intent to induce immigration to Canada, pursuant to Section 127(b) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

None of the charges against either Alozie or Jia have been tested in court.

Alozie is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg provincial court next on July 13, while Jia will appear on July 27.