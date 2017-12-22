

Winnipeg police continue to make arrests and issue tickets during their festive Checkstop Program.

During the third week of the ride program police saw fewer infractions than the previous two weeks.

Officers said a total of 1,328 vehicles were stopped during week three.

Of those vehicles 18 breath tests were administered resulting in four fails and three warnings to drivers.

Police said four people were arrested for impairment, one those being drug related.

Officers also issued 15 tickets compared to the previous week where 44 tickets were issued.

Police said impaired driving is the number one criminal cause of death in Canada and are reminding motorists Winnipeg police will continue its Festive Season Checkstop Program every day during the month of December.