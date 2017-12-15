

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have made more arrests in week two of its Festive Season Checkstop Program.

Police said 14 impaired driving-related arrests were made, including one drug impaired driver.

A total of 1,354 vehicles were stopped during week two, and 44 tickets were issued.

Police said 26 roadside breath tests were administered resulting in 5 warnings and one failure.



During the first week of the program officers made 14 impaired driving arrests, plus two additional arrests. Officers also issued 38 tickets.

Winnipeg police will continue its Festive Season Checkstop Program every day during the month of December.