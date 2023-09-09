'Improve their participation in life': Manitoba research program focuses on autism treatment

A new research project at the Children's Hospital of Winnipeg is working to better understand how to help children living with autism.

The program is called Autism Diagnosis and Outcomes Registry, or simply "Adore" for short.

Researchers will be studying information collected from Manitoba kids diagnosed with autism.

"It will help us here in the province of Manitoba understand better how our patients with autism are doing, and how we can help them and their families better," said developmental pediatrician Florencia Ricci.

The project will study behaviours and health measurements taken at clinics working with children with autism. Ricci said the project's goal is to help provide better support for kids and their families.

"We can improve their quality of life, and most importantly I think we can improve their participation in life," she said. "But we need to learn from what we're seeing in clinic in order to be able to do that."

Adore recently received a $150,000 donation from the Kali Dyck foundation. Ricci says it is much needed, as rates of autism rise.

"The numbers of autism have been increasing, not only in Manitoba but across the world, and I think there's a need to better look at our patients," Ricci said.

She added that one in every 50 children are diagnosed with autism.

Ricci said the Adore program will also work to improve the early detection and treatment of autism in children.