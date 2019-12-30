WINNIPEG -- The death of a man in police custody has prompted Manitoba’s police watchdog to launch an investigation.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba requested a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission to help with the investigation into the death of a 54-year-old St. Andrews, Man., man.

The IIU said that on Monday around 1:30 a.m. Selkirk RCMP officers took a man into custody from his home in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, after receiving a call for service. RCMP told the IIU the man was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Selkirk detachment.

Shortly after he arrived, the man became unresponsive and went into medical distress. The IIU said officers quickly did CPR and emergency crews were contacted.

Revival attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

The IIU is investigating the incident. It said because it involves a fatality it has requested the monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

No further details will be provided at this time.

Anyone who may have information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.