IN PHOTOS: Stanley Cup on display in Brandon

One of the most iconic trophies in sports made its way to Brandon on Friday.

The Stanley Cup was on display Friday morning in the Manitoba Room at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Kelly McCrimmon, the Vegas Golden Knights general manager, brought the cup to the city, where he spent multiple years as the owner, head coach and general manager of the Brandon Wheat Kings.

A lineup of fans was inside the area, waiting to receive McCrimmon’s autograph or get a photo with the Stanley Cup.

Kelly McCrimmon, the general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights, poses for a picture with fans at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg).

Photos from the event can be seen below.

The Stanley Cup will be in Oakbank on July 23 with Brett Howden, where a morning parade will take place. Photos with the cup will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Keegan Kolesar will bring the cup to Winnipeg on Aug. 22 and Zach Whitecloud will bring the cup to Sioux Valley First Nation on Aug. 23.

A lineup of fans waits to see the Stanley Cup at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg). A fan takes a photo of names on the Stanley Cup at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg).

Kelly McCrimmon, the general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights, signs an autograph at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg). A fan poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg).