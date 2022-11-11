IN PHOTOS: Winnipeggers mark Remembrance Day with services around the city

Several services around Winnipeg allowed residents to pay their respects to Manitobans who served and gave their lives for freedom.

One of the services on Friday took place at the Valour Road light post. The post was put up in 1925 by the Women’s Canadian Club when Pine Street was renamed Valour Road.

A Remembrance Day service takes place on Valour Road in Winnipeg. (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

The name recognizes the service of Frederick William Hall, Leo Clarke and Robert Shankland, three soldiers in the First World War who lived on the street and were awarded the Victoria Cross -- the highest military honour in the British Commonwealth.

Winnipeggers gather during a Remembrance Day service on Valour Road on Nov. 11, 2022. (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park also played host to a service Friday morning, with wreaths being laid at the Royal Winnipeg Rifles’ memorial to mark the contributions of the primary reserve infantry unit.

Each year, the 38 Brigade Group’s regimental band parades to the park.

The Remembrance Day Service at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

The regimental pillar at the park contains the names of soldiers from the Rifles who gave their lives during the Second World War.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles are Western Canada’s oldest infantry regiment.

The Remembrance Day Service at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

In addition to the services at Valour Road and Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, Winnipeggers took time to recognize the Canadian Navy’s role in war during a service at the HMCS Chippawa base.

The HMCS Chippawa, Winnipeg’s naval reserve, made a significant contribution during the Second World War. During that time, it recruited the third-most naval personnel in Canada, despite being the farthest inland.

A Remembrance Day service takes place at HMCS Chippawa on Nov. 11, 2022 (CTV News Photo Zach kitchen)