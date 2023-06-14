In Pictures: Manitoba First Nation cheers on Zach Whitecloud during Stanley Cup win

A Manitoba First Nation came together on Tuesday night to watch one of their community members win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud is part of the winning team that beat the Florida Panthers 9-3 to capture the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup.

Whitecloud’s home community of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation watched on with pride as he helped bring his team to victory.

On Tuesday night, the First Nation held a watch party, where a crowd gathered to cheer, eat and celebrate.

In a statement, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation said it is honoured to celebrate Whitecloud’s monumental achievement.

“This extraordinary achievement not only marks a significant milestone in Zach’s career, but also brings immense honour to our community and the Dakota Nation as a whole,” the statement said.

“We are profoundly proud of Zach and his accomplishments. His journey, deeply rooted in our cultural teachings and values, is a testament to what can be achieved with commitment, resilience, and unwavering dedication.”

Below are some pictures of Whitecloud’s community cheering him on as his team won the Stanley Cup.

Fans enjoying the watch party on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. (Source: Kimberley McKay)

Fans cheering at the watch party. (Source: Kimberley McKay)

Oz McKay being hoisted up by Darby Essie and Adam Subject. (Source: Kimberley McKay)

Chief Jennifer Bone at the watch party. (Source: Kimberley McKay)

Community members cheering on the Vegas Golden Knights. (Source: Kimberley McKay)