WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating a death that happened in the presence of police on Feb. 10.

Investigators were notified by Winnipeg Police of an alleged domestic dispute involving a man armed with a knife.

According to a news release, as officers attempted to defuse the situation, the man suffered self-inflicted wounds and was taken to hospital by EMS.

The man was pronounced dead at the Health Sciences Centre.

The IIU is investigating because the matter involves a fatality. As such, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

As the investigation is underway, the IIU said it will not provide further details at this time.