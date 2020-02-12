Independent Investigation Unit to probe fatality during alleged domestic dispute
Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit will look into a death that happened in police presence during an alleged domestic dispute on Feb. 10. (File Image)
WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating a death that happened in the presence of police on Feb. 10.
Investigators were notified by Winnipeg Police of an alleged domestic dispute involving a man armed with a knife.
According to a news release, as officers attempted to defuse the situation, the man suffered self-inflicted wounds and was taken to hospital by EMS.
The man was pronounced dead at the Health Sciences Centre.
The IIU is investigating because the matter involves a fatality. As such, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.
As the investigation is underway, the IIU said it will not provide further details at this time.