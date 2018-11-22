It appears an independent MLA wants to get rid of daylight saving time.

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon has a private members bill on tap. Based on the description of the proposed law it would abolish Daylight Saving Time.

Earlier this month the Pallister Government told CTV News it has no plans on changing the time switch practice but would be willing to have the conversation if it came up in Manitoba.

Graydon was booted from the PC Caucus last month for making inappropriate comments to female staff.

Now out of caucus, Graydon has said he’s more free to express his opinion on a variety of issues.