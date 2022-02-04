Indigenous groups condemn truck protests and symbols

Indigenous groups across Canada are condemning the use of Indigenous symbols during trucker convoys across Canada, including in Manitoba.

On Wednesday, the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan, the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, and the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg released a statement saying it does not support the Trucker Convoy and the Confederation Park setup on the Algonquin Nation Lands/Territory.

"The Algonquin Nation does not support the setup of a teepee, the pipe ceremony and a sacred fire in Confederation Park in support of the ‘Freedom Convoy," the statement reads. "The Algonquin Nation did not give consent for these ceremonial practices and could cause more harm to who we are as First Nations/Algonquin people."

The Manitoba Metis Federation has also released a statement, with president David Chartrand calling the use of Metis symbols during the protests inappropriate and unacceptable.

‘We stand in solidarity with the Algonquin people, on whose land the City of Ottawa was built. We support their call for a resolution and end to the protest on their traditional lands,’ Chartrand’s statement reads.

Chartrand said some of the organizers of the protest have either called themselves Metis or have used Metis symbols such as the sash to encourage the appearance of Indigenous support.

During a news conference in Ottawa Thursday, Tamara Lich, one of the organizers, said she has Metis heritage and was offended that the convoy protest had been painted as ‘racists, misogynists and event terrorists.'

"The reality is that members of this freedom movement are average peace-loving and law-abiding citizens from all walks of life who are fed up with being disrespected and bullied by our government," Lich said.

“Canadians and Red River Métis Citizens always have the right to protest, but as your elected representatives, we have the duty to inform all Canadians that these individuals and this convoy in no way represent what we believe in,” Chartrand wrote.

Albert McLeod, a two-spirit knowledge keeper in Manitoba, said he has seen a disconnect in this protest, and it’s different from protests from BIPOC groups.

“That’s not what I’ve seen at other demonstrations I’ve been a part of, where you occupy where someone lives and make it intolerable,” he said. “This is supposed to be about health and vaccine mandates? I don’t believe it. I believe there’s another agenda here.”

Will Hudson, an Indigenous advocate, said he believes police are treating the trucker protests different than Indigenous protests.

“We seek freedom from systemic racism, freedom from police brutality, freedom for our rights as Indigenous people, and much more. You wouldn’t see the police bringing Indigenous families hot food or coffee, we receive physical, mental and emotional abuse,” Hudson wrote in a statement.

“Also, it’s sad to see the attention this has brought across Canada and that the children from residential schools being found and the ongoing numerous calls to action for our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is much more silent than this.”