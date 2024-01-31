Indigenous leaders call on governments to build all-season road in northern Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Indigenous leaders are calling on governments to build an all-season road to some of the isolated communities in northern Manitoba.

They say a 252-kilometre road to St. Theresa Point from an existing road at Berens River would provide year-round access to health care, supplies and other services from the south.

More than 10,000 people live in the region around St. Theresa Point, and the area is currently accessible by winter roads and airplane.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a permanent road would reduce the high cost of food in the region and make it easier for people to travel for health care.

Chief Raymond Flett of St. Theresa Point First Nation says the road would cost about $500 million, which is less than what is spent on medical air transportation in a 10-year period.

The leaders are asking the Manitoba and federal governments to fund the project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.