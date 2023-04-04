Indigenous woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill: police

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers.

Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.

Insp. Shawn Pike of the major crimes division said at 3 p.m. on Monday, staff at the Brady Landfill reported that a body had been found at an active area of the facility. The area was closed off and police responded, confirming a body had been found.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy. A family member told CTV News Beardy was a mother of four children.

A statement from the Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) said Beardy was a member of the Lake St. Martin First Nation.

“First Nations citizens continue to live with the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two spirit, and gender-diverse people," SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in the statement.

Police said Beardy had been living in Winnipeg recently, but was not considered to be a missing person prior to her body being found.

DEATH NOT CONNECTED TO ALLEGED SERIAL KILLER CASE: POLICE

This news comes amid ongoing calls to search the Brady Landfill and the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of four Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

However, Pike said police do not believe this most recent discovery is related.

"I can confirm at this time we have no information to suggest that there are any other victims or that this investigation is related to any previous incidents," Pike said.

He said the entire Brady Landfill is on an operational pause as the police identification unit works at the scene. CTV News has found a police car blocking the road to Brady Landfill.

Pike said police do not believe Beardy's body had been in the landfill very long, based on the information investigators have found so far.

"In fact, from what I can tell from the information we are getting, is that from the time that these remains were left at or located at the Brady Landfill was probably a matter of a couple hours," he said.

Pike said he could not comment on the cause of death, but said the homicide unit is now investigating.

"If anyone feels they have any information, no matter how small, please reach out to us and give us a chance to follow up," he said.

WE CANNOT BECOME NUMB TO THESE TRAGEDIES, WINNIPEG MAYOR SAYS

Daniels said the SCO had called for the Brady Landfill to be classified as an active crime scene in December.

"Only a few months later and we are hearing of one of our sacred women being located in this space. This is devastating news," Daniels said. "It is clear that so much more needs to be done to protect our women."

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said it is very concerning to hear police have found the body of another Indigenous woman in the landfill.

"We cannot become numb to these tragedies," he told reporters Tuesday. "Winnipeg certainly is not alone in dealing with situations like this, but we must take our own actions to ensure the health and safety of our citizens, especially Indigenous women and girls."

The Southern Chiefs' Organization said it is holding a community gathering space and a sacred fire Tuesday evening.

There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.

Additional mental-health and community-based emotional support and cultural services are also available through the federal government.

