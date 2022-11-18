Influenza activity increasing in Manitoba: province

For the first time since cold and flu season started up, the province has released weekly seasonal influenza update.

Numbers show that influenza activity is climbing in Manitoba, with the province saying the test positivity rate for Influenza A during the week of Nov. 6 to 12, was 7.4 per cent.

"This increase in activity is earlier than would be expected for this time of year. The predominant circulating strain is influenza A (H3N2), a strain that typically has higher risk for older adults," the province said.

Despite this, numbers show that one-third of influenza cases and influenza-associated hospital admissions are in kids under 18, and children under five make up 13 per cent of all cases and 20 per cent of hospital stays.

For the week there have been 54 cases of Influenza A, bringing the province's total to 116.

Of the reported cases, 10 people were admitted to hospital this week.

Overall, there have been 24 hospital admissions, fewer than five cases in the ICU and fewer than five deaths.

The province noted RSV test positivity rate is at 5.5 per cent, which officials say is a three per cent increase from the previous week. There have been 45 detections of RSV.

The latest COVID-19 data was also provided. In the same week, the province said lab detections have been lower compared to the same time periods over the last two years and wastewater data is showing decreased COVID activity compared to mid-October.

Manitoba has a test positivity rate of 24.5 per cent and 273 new cases.

There were also 111 hospital admissions related to COVID, 11 of which were in the ICU. The province is reporting five new deaths. The province is saying there have been 159 deaths from July 3 to Nov. 12.