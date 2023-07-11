Injunction to remove Winnipeg landfill blockade getting ready to be filed, mayor says

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says he supports the decision to seek an injunction to remove protesters who are blocking the main road to Brady Landfill.

Protesters have been at the site since Thursday in response to the province's decision to not search Prairie Green Landfill outside of Winnipeg. It is believed that the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran in the landfill.

Gillingham said the blockade needs to move as trucks need access to the site.

"We have to keep the garbage trucks moving in the city of Winnipeg," said Gillingham. "I think it's important that we don't run into the situation where we could have garbage collection interrupted."

He said legal staff at the city are still working on the paperwork to file an official injunction, but he doesn't know the timeline for when it will be filed.

Gillingham added the main focus is removing the blockade and not necessarily those who are set up at Camp Morgan.

More details to come.