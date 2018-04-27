

CTV Winnipeg





An injured eagle in northern Manitoba is on the road to recovery thanks to the help of a Lynn Lake, Man. resident and the RCMP.

The Mounties say a local resident called Wednesday to report they had rescued an injured eagle from the slush on the lake, and it was now inside their van.

Officers showed up with a dog kennel and snowmobile mitts, and were able to get the eagle from the van into the kennel without injuring it or the officers. Police said it’s unclear how the eagle was originally injured.





The eagle will now be transported to the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre in Île-des-Chênes for examination.

RCMP said the eagle has been nicknamed ‘Slushie.’