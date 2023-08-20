Inkster house fire caused by candle: WFPS

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning residents to be careful with candles after a blaze on Inkster Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Firefighters got the call around 2:41 a.m. and quickly responded to a two-storey home in the 200 block of Inkster Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the house. They entered and fought the fire from inside, declaring it under control around 3:19 a.m.

All residents got out safely before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a candle. Winnipeggers are reminded to never leave candles unattended.