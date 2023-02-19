Inkster reopened following crash, one person arrested, another in hospital

A man has been arrested and a woman has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Police were on scene at the intersection of Inkster Boulevard and McGregor Street following the two vehicle crash.

Details are limited surrounding the crash, but a truck could be seen up on the sidewalk and a traffic light post was knocked over.

Police said in an email to CTV News that a 31-year-old man, the driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested.

A 40-year-old woman in the other vehicle suffered a lower body injury and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said Inkster has reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.