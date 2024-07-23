WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Inmate dies at Stony Mountain prison, RCMP investigating

    The Stony Mountain Institution on July 17, 2023. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News) The Stony Mountain Institution on July 17, 2023. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News)
    An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died and RCMP is investigating.

    On July 22, officers were called to reports of a serious assault at the prison. A 37-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital.

    He later died from his injuries.

    The forensic identification unit and major crime services are assisting in the investigation.

