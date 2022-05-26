Inmate stabbed multiple times in Manitoba jail: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a stabbing at The Pas Correctional Centre Wednesday evening.

Mounties said at around 7:10 p.m. officers were called to the jail. A 34-year-old man, an inmate at the correctional centre, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP, Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services are investigating the stabbing.