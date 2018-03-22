

CTV Winnipeg





The acting provincial coroner is ordering an inquest into the February 2017 death of a 20-year-old man following his arrest by Winnipeg police.

Winnipeg police took Taumas Justin LeBlanc into custody after a brief struggle at a disturbance call.

Officers had to call for medical assistance, and LaBlanc was taken to Seven Oaks Hospital and pronounced dead.

The autopsy listed chronic alcoholism, an enlarged heart and arterial disease as factors contributing to the man’s death, but the manner of death was undetermined.

An autopsy must be ordered if the subject dies in custody, or possibly from the use of force by police.

A date and time for the inquest haven't been set.