WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of an inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution.

Tyson Roulette, 34, was found hanging in his cell on Dec. 8, 2019. He was discovered by correctional officers who were conducting rounds.

The officers started to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and emergency medical services and RCMP officers were called.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified about Roulette’s death, and an investigator went to the prison. The cause of death was determined to be hanging.

According to the province, the inquest was called in accordance with The Fatality Inquiries Act in order to fill the requirement for an inquest, determine the circumstances surrounding Roulette’s death, and identify what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The Fatalities Inquiries Act states that an inquest into a death must be held if, at the time of death, the person was in the custody of a peace officer.

Information on the date, time and location of the inquest will be released at a later time.