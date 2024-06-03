Inquest into death of Eishia Hudson to look at systemic racism, use of force

An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.

Hudson, 16, was fatally shot by police in April 2020. Police said the shooting happened after an alleged theft at a Sage Creek Liquor Mart and a chase with a stolen Jeep.

Manitoba’s police watchdog cleared the Winnipeg officer who fired the shots of any charges, with the chief medical examiner calling an inquest into her death.

Judge Margaret Wiebe issued a decision into the scope of the inquest last month.

In her decision, Wiebe said the inquest must include the following:

Consideration of Hudson’s life and death, including the social and cultural context;

An examination as to whether systemic racism/discrimination played a role in her death;

An examination of the force used in her death and whether it was warranted;

Consideration of the MACY report; and

Consideration of the social context evidence to be provided by First Nations Family Advocate Office.

The full decision can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger