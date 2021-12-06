Inquest into Manitoba train conductor's death delayed

An inquest into the death of a 38-year-old train conductor, who died in a train derailment in September 2018 near Ponton, Man., has been adjourned until early next year following new developments from Manitoba’s chief medical examiner.

Kevin Anderson of The Pas, Man., died of his injuries after he and a co-worker were trapped in the train for several hours.

An inquest into his death was scheduled to start today in the The Pas to determine the circumstances of Anderson’s death and whether any changes could prevent a similar death in the future. but the inquest has been put on hold until January 2022.

Peter Edgett, inquest counsel, told a hearing on Monday morning in The Pas that Dr. John Younes, Manitoba’s chief medical examiner, who called the inquest and who was set to testify, came forward with new information in meetings last week.

“During that discussion he advised me that he relied heavily on the advice of a colleague by the name of Rob Grierson, who is, I understand, the provincial medical specialty lead for the emergency response services, when making his decision to call this inquest,” Edgett told the hearing.

“Dr. Younes advised me that it would be beneficial, he thought, for the inquest to hear from Dr. Grierson as opposed to him because Dr. Grierson was really the subject matter expert on the areas that the inquest would be examining.”

Edgett told the hearing a second meeting was held after Younes shared that information.

“During that meeting we now know that Dr. Younes changed his opinion about whether Mr. Anderson’s death was preventable or not,” Edgett told the hearing.

The inquest is now expecting a written report to be submitted by Grierson this week.

“His anticipated opinion is that the medical infrastructure in place at the time of the derailment was such that there was nothing the Thompson first responders could’ve done to prevent Mr. Anderson’s death given the circumstances. He found himself pinned in a train, in a remote area with cool temperatures suffering from internal/external bleeding,” Edgett explained during the hearing.

“The doctor went on to say that unless there was significant changes to the medical infrastructure system in the province they would need something like that in order for a different result to occur.”

No lawyers representing any of the parties with standing in the matter were opposed to the adjournment.

The inquest is now scheduled to start on Jan.10, 2022 in The Pas.