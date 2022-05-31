'Intense' low-pressure system bringing heavy rain, severe winds to Manitoba

A tree blown over by the wind in Minnedosa. (Source: Ray Baloun) A tree blown over by the wind in Minnedosa. (Source: Ray Baloun)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island