Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
INTERACTIVE MAP: The number of homicides in Winnipeg so far in 2020
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:35PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:36PM CST
(File image)
WINNIPEG -- The number of reported homicides in 2020 in Winnipeg remains at 18, according to police.
The record number of homicides in one year was set in 2019 when there were 44 homicides reported.
CTV News Winnipeg has tracked the approximate location of each homicide in the city, with facts on each case and links to additional coverage.