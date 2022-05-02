Interlake communities in Manitoba dealing with major flooding, eroding streets

ARBORG, Man. -

Communities across Manitoba’s Interlake Region are dealing with major flooding issues on Monday, including crumbling roads and streets covered in water.

In the RM of Gimli, the main road through the subdivision of Silver Harbour was excavated to allow water to flow freely. This work was done after fast flowing river eroded and crumbled the road.

The main road through the subdivision of Silver Harbour was excavated on May 2 to deal with flooding in the RM of Gimli (CTV News Photo Mason DePatie)

On Sunday, the RM declared a state of local emergency to deal with flooding issues.

The RM said by declaring the state of local emergency it can spend funds that have not been budgeted, and get equipment and contractors into the community to help with any infrastructure that is in jeopardy.

Silver Harbour is the northernmost subdivision in the RM of Gimli.

RISING WATERS

Several properties in the Interlake area, including an assisted care facility outside of Arborg, are also dealing with the rising water.

Crews are sandbagging and creating dams, as some roads in the area are completely under water.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.

Firefighters fill sandbags in Arborg, Man. to help protect homes from flooding on May 2, 2022 (CTV News Photo Mason DePatie)