It appears booze may soon be flowing a lot easier across provincial borders.

In the summer, provinces agreed to raise limits on the amount of liquor that could be transported for personal use from border to border.

Following a federal meeting last week, it appears seven provinces and territories are set to eliminate their restrictions altogether.

As of now, Manitoba and Alberta don't have any limits and Premier Brian Pallister has been pushing for others to follow suit.

“There's a will to see interprovincial barriers to trade come down among provincial premiers right now in some categories, ” Pallister said.

Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and Yukon are keeping limits in place, but are raising them.

The issue made national headlines in April after a New Brunswick man was fined $300 for having 14 cases of cheaper-priced beer from Quebec in his vehicle. He fought the fine but lost in the Supreme Court.