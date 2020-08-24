WINNIPEG -- Going to get some groceries at Real Canadian Superstore this weekend? Make sure you bring your mask.

Loblaw Companies Limited, the parent company of Real Canadian Superstore, confirmed in an email with CTV News on Monday that masks will be required inside all Superstore and No Frills locations across Canada starting on Aug. 29.

"Consistent with public health guidelines, masks are not mandatory for customers who are unable to wear one due to medical reasons," a statement from the company said. "We trust our customers will respect this policy and do what they can to help keep their fellow shoppers and our store teams safe."

Multiple businesses across Canada have put mandatory mask policies in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including Bed, Bath and Beyond, Bath and Body Works, and HomeSense.

Walmart mandated masks at all of its stores across Canada beginning on Aug. 12, following a similar decision for its stores in the United States.