Investigation into gun trafficking leads to arrest for child pornography: Winnipeg police

One man is facing child pornography-related charges after Winnipeg police went through his phone during a firearm trafficking investigation.

According to police, between April 2021 and December 2021 the organized crime unit took part in a gun-trafficking investigation called Operation Phoenix.

Through this investigation, police arrested 12 people on several different charges, including firearm-related and drug trafficking offences.

During Operation Phoenix, police said they seized the phone from one of the suspects, where they found child sex abuse material.

Police turned the phone over to officers with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, who investigated and made an arrest.

Jason Dean Bigl, 29, has been re-arrested and charged with several offences including possession of child pornography. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police took Bigl into custody.