Investigation leads to seizure of over $360K of drugs in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) seized more than $360,000 in meth and cocaine during a drug trafficking investigation in the city.

The investigation began earlier in November when the Guns and Gangs Unit began looking into several individuals who were believed to be trafficking drugs in the city.

According to police, officers were able to identify several suspects, as well as associated addresses and a linked vehicle.

On Tuesday, police saw one of the suspects driving a 2006 Lexus ISS 350 in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the man.

Also on Tuesday, police searched two homes – one in the 600 block of Beaverbrook Street and another in the 800 block of McMillan Avenue – as well as the Lexus. During these searches police seized a number of guns and drugs, including:

A Remington Model 700 Muzzleloader;

A Remington Model 700 Bolt Action Rifle;

A Sportsman RS2 Air Rifle;

A Winchester 410 370 Shotgun;

A 9mm Glock Handgun with a loaded high capacity magazine;

Various ammunition;

More than two kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $203,150;

Approximately 2.2 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $160,400;

Approximately nine grams of psilocybin with an estimated street value of $90;

Percocet pills;

Scales;

Cell phones;

A money counter;

Score sheets;

Packaging materials; and

More than $19,000.

Police arrested four suspects who face numerous charges related to drug trafficking. They are in custody.

Two other suspects are facing a charge of possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000. They were released on appearance notices.