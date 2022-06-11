Investigation reveals man was injuring domesticated animals: Brandon police

A 27-year-old man has been criminally charged after Brandon police said he was responsible for hurting domesticated animals.

In a Saturday news release, the Brandon Police Service said animal control officers initiated an investigation that determined a suspect was acquiring and injuring domesticated animals, which were mostly cats.

The suspect has been released on police imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

None of the charges in this incident have been proven in court.