'Irreconcilable differences': Councillor, fired assistant clash in election race
'Irreconcilable differences': Councillor, fired assistant clash in election race
A political breakup at Winnipeg City Hall is creating intrigue in a council race.
Aaron McDowell had been Mynarski Councillor Ross Eadie’s executive assistant (EA) for 12 years. But following a recent rift, the EA is trying to unseat his former boss.
"He worked behind my back doing different things." Said Eadie
"We just had differences of opinion,” said McDowell, “It’s what I like to call irreconcilable differences."
Eadie has held the seat since 2010 and confirms he is planning to register for another run. McDowell registered this week after he was fired by Eadie
“I fought to death for this guy, I think I can do a better job," said McDowell.
McDowell says this was always the plan, Eadie would run for mayor, and he would step in to run at the ward level. But McDowell says Eadie changed his mind and decided to run for his current job again. McDowell decided to run anyway. A couple of months ago, Eadie let him go.
"Well I was dismissed, and I mean after 12 years, you know you're going to have political differences," said McDowell.
The councillor says he was planning a mayoral bid, but a battle with prostate cancer changed that. He says he let McDowell know more than a year ago. Eadie says McDowell did not take the news well.
"He lost his mind, I had the discussion with him," said Eadie.
Eadie says he fired McDowell after learning McDowell was working on his own campaign against him, while also acting in his role as Eadie's assistant.
"He was undermining me, well for a year, he undermined me," said Eadie
McDowell denies the allegation.
“That’s a preposterous claim by Mr. Eadie,” said McDowell.
The drama aside, there is another candidate registered in Mynarski. Steve Snyder works with kids in care and is a community advocate.
"The biggest concern right now is issues with crime and drug addictions, neighbourhood liveability issues," said Snyder.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption played a role in his disqualification from the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race, a move that came following allegations that his campaign violated election financing rules.
Conservative party not printing new ballots despite Patrick Brown's disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Climate change will create 'thirsty' ecosystems, new study suggests
A new study by climate scientists suggests some 'hot spot regions' around the world contain ecosystems that are at-risk due to water availability.
Regina
-
'I feel like I have everything to lose': Riders' Tevin Jones looks to maintain place on active roster
Wide Receiver Tevin Jones got his first regular season Canadian Football League (CFL) start in week four and will look to continue the momentum against Ottawa.
-
Monthly Regina home sales drop for the first time in 2022
Monthly home sales in Regina dropped in June for the first time this year according to a report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Premier Scott Moe defends Sask. autonomy meetings amid opposition criticism
The premier has enlisted former and current MLAs to lead in-house meetings regarding Saskatchewan’s “provincial autonomy.”
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Saskatoon Access Transit user 'shocked' over service reduction
Starting Thursday, riders looking to take Access Transit to get to their destinations will notice a shift in service over the next three weeks.
-
Ukrainian siblings build new future in Saskatoon
Two Ukrainian refugees, a brother and sister, are settling into their new home in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern College first school to adopt national cybersecurity standard
Many post-secondary institutions are vulnerable to cyber attacks, according to CyberCatch, a firm tasked with getting small- to medium-sized organizations up to date with Canada's new standard for cybersecurity.
-
Closed butcher shop in North Bay leads to rotting meat, bad odours and a lot of flies
Bavarian Meat Products in North Bay has been closed since fall of 2021. While the business has closed, flies are thriving and the odour of rotten meat gets worse.
-
Ontario's best young golfers competing in Sudbury
Golf dominance is on the line this week at Timberwolf Golf Club as the Sudbury venue hosts the 2022 Ontario Boys Junior Golf Championship.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced to 15.5 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Edmonton girl
Wade Stene, who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl, was sentenced to 15.5 years behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
-
Edmonton on track to get rid of single-use plastics. Here's how
The City of Edmonton is moving ahead on a new bylaw aimed at reducing the number of single-use items, like plastic cutlery and bags, that end up in city landfills and on city streets.
-
EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.
Toronto
-
'I cannot get any rest': Residents complain of sleepless nights after alleged nightclub opens up under condo
Residents living in Toronto’s west end say they have been left utterly exhausted after an alleged nightclub opened up at the base of their condominium.
-
Ontario has likely entered new COVID-19 wave driven by BA.5 subvariant, science table warns
Ontario has likely entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more infectious BA.5 subvariant, the province’s science advisory table says.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Calgary
-
Councillor asks Carra integrity investigation be referred to province and police
Ward 2 councillor Jennifer Wyness asked council to consider referring veteran colleague Gian-Carlo Carra's disclosure investigation findings to both the minister and police for further review.
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Calgary Flames take on Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23 home opener
The Calgary Flames will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in their 2022-23 season home opener this fall.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
-
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
-
Montreal Alouettes fire head coach Khari Jones
The Montreal Alouettes have fired their head coach and their defensive co-ordinator, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
-
Alstom exec says LRT train manufacturer did not get adequate maintenance access
The penultimate day of the public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit system saw some sharp words from the train manufacturer.
Atlantic
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive three years for child abandonment in connection with the young mother's death.
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' reconsidering role in inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are considering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Kitchener
-
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
-
'There’s no great answer': Low-income tenants weigh options in Cambridge as renovations push them out
Tenants of the Tiger Lofts, an affordable apartment building in Cambridge, say they’re being “renovicted” and won’t be allowed to stay after extensive renovations.
-
Sexual assault in McLennan Park under investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
Vancouver
-
Victim of daytime shooting at Surrey hotel identified
Homicide investigators have shared the identity of the man killed in a brazen afternoon shooting in a hotel parking lot in Surrey Monday afternoon.
-
Video shows suspect in disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Weeks after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, authorities have yet to identify the person responsible – but new surveillance video is offering a glimpse of a suspect.
-
Family of Chelsea Cardno announces plans for celebration of life
The family of a Kelowna, B.C., woman who died tragically last month has announced plans for a celebration of her life.
Vancouver Island
-
35-year-old man was lying in roadway when killed by vehicle near Courtenay: RCMP
Investigators say a man was lying in the roadway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near Courtenay, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
Logging truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash near Campbell River
The driver of a logging truck was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after he was pinned inside the vehicle following a rollover crash on Wednesday morning.
-
Saanich, B.C., bank shooting motive may never be known, says criminologist
Questions of what would motivate twin brothers to enter a British Columbia bank dressed in body armour and prepared for a gun battle remain unanswered, but a criminologist sees similarities to two other young men who terrified Canadians in 2019.