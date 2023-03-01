Is Winnipeg's winter route parking ban done for the year?

Winnipeg drivers still need to be careful with where they park overnight, as the annual winter route parking ban remains in place.

In the past, the snow route parking would lift at the end of February. However, there’s no longer a designated end date after the city made changes to the parking ban late last year.

The City of Winnipeg said it will start planning to lift the annual winter route parking ban when the forecast shows a 14-day stretch of temperatures above -7, with no anticipated snow. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the ban could remain in place until the end of April.

Drivers are reminded to check streets for the winter or snow route ban signs before they park overnight. If you’re unsure, you can check online, by contacting 311, through the Know Your Zone App, or with the city’s interactive winter route map.

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban risk a ticket or a tow.

The new winter route parking ban went into effect in November and is in place from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.