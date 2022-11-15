'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
Shortly after Cameron Lincoln Barthlette was born, he was diagnosed with congenital muscular dystrophy.
"His dependence on blood came from his chronic kidney failure. And as his kidney failure progressed, so did his need for blood products," said his mother Nicole Schaworski.
Though Schaworski and Cameron's father Harley Barthlette only had five years with their son, they said blood donations made a big difference in his life.
"He would go from being this little boy that was tired and hard to rouse, to being awake and looking around and able to kind of make more sense of things," Schaworski said.
The last time Cameron received blood was in the pediatric intensive care unit.
"We had thought he was going to pass away. We had baptized him in a hurry. We had brought our family members in to say goodbye. We, both of us, were bracing ourselves for the worst moment in any parent's life," Schaworski said. "The doctor that was on that day suggested we give him some blood and see what happens."
The blood improved Cameron's condition. He went from being unresponsive in bed with low oxygen levels and very pale skin to being awake and looking around.
After that, Schaworski and Barthlette were able to take Cameron home. They had six weeks together, during which time they were able to celebrate the holidays.
"We were able to go home in our own four walls and have a normal Christmas like most of the other families," Barthlette said.
"We had six beautiful weeks at home where we were able to develop these memories with our son, with our families, with memories that we will forever cherish for the rest of our lives."
Those six weeks made a world of difference for the family, Barthlette said.
"It changed our lives forever."
Not only did the blood give them those precious weeks with Cameron, Schaworski said it also gave them time to say goodbye.
"Instead of having this death in the hospital, full of tubes and wires and a whole bunch of people and all this commotion and these walls that were a sterile hospital environment, we were able to give our son a beautiful ending at home," she said. "That's all anyone can ever ask for."
Cameron passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, in the arms of his parents.
Schaworski hopes people remember her son as a beacon of light.
"He defied odds and inspired hope," she said. "I really just think when people look at him and think of his legacy, they just feel love."
Schaworski and Barthlette said blood donations made a huge difference in Cameron's life, and both hope others will consider donating. They say it is the easiest way to save a life.
"You don't realize how important giving blood is until you actually realize that your family requires it," Barthlette said. "When it comes close to home, that's when you really realize that giving blood is just as important."
To learn more about this year's Hero in You campaign and how you can get involved, visit CTV's Hero in You page online.
-with files from CTV's Maralee Caruso
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
Russian strikes across Ukraine plunge country into darkness
Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings.
NASA's Artemis I moon mission set to launch Wednesday
NASA's Artemis I moon mission has been given the 'go' by managers for a planned launch Wednesday after multiple delays.
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: National unity is on the table as Parliament discusses Bill C-13
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes that bilingualism is a 'fundamental characteristic of Canada that is being whittled away by the characterization of it as not just a cost but…even as a threat to our children’s health!'
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement for about 90 survivors of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy who worked with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.
Regina
-
These are the 9 former Riders gunning for a Grey Cup in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have failed to make the playoffs, but the green and white are not without some level of representation at the 2022 Grey Cup in Regina.
-
Here's how to get the most out of the Grey Cup Festival without spending a dollar
Celebrations and festivities for the Grey Cup game in the Queen city are set to begin on Wednesday. Here’s what you can enjoy for free during the week.
-
Man charged in multiple mischief and graffiti incidents: Regina police
The suspected culprit of six incidents of mischief and graffiti in Regina’s downtown has been arrested according to Regina police.
Saskatoon
-
'It was like going to paradise' former Huskie remembers hockey at Rutherford Rink
A piece of hockey history in Saskatoon is coming down after more than 90 years of existence.
-
Virus levels up 461 per cent in Saskatoon wastewater
The latest University of Saskatchewan wastewater data shows that levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have shot up over 461 per cent since last week.
-
'I just get there one day at a time': Saskatoon grandmother celebrates a 100-year birthday
A great-grandmother living in saskatoon is celebrating a big milestone birthday by doing what she loves - bowling. Simone Kuckartz hits the century mark on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
-
Sault suspect accused of walking down the street carrying sawed-off shotgun
A 35-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested Monday after police received reports of someone on Wellington Street carrying a weapon.
Edmonton
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.
-
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: One more warm day, turning cooler Wednesday
Temperatures are expected to hit a high near 3 C (again) in Edmonton this afternoon.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario to be hit with first major snowfall of the season
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
Video shows flying wheel crashing into car on Ontario highway
New video released by police shows the terrifying moment a wheel went flying into an oncoming car driving on a busy Ontario highway earlier this month.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
Calgary
-
Calgary police warn public about random downtown assaults
Calgary police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly randomly assaulting people in the downtown core.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary gets light flurries Wednesday, a warmer start to the weekend
The forecast high for Calgary on Tuesday is still slated at 4 C; gusts will push temperatures back down in a hurry through the lunch hour, striking from a largely-northern origin. So, our temperature will flop back below-seasonal.
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec employee alleged to have sent secrets to China makes court appearance
A Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage has made a first court appearance since he was accused of sending trade secrets to China.
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Roughly 50 per cent of nursing students in the province failed their written exam in September. The oversight body for Quebec professional orders -- Office des professions du Quebec -- has launched an investigation into the matter after receiving 27 complaints.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall
A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.
-
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Ottawa is set to receive its first blast of winter weather this week, with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected on Wednesday.
-
Parking garage fire in downtown Ottawa
A woman suffered smoke inhalation in a Tuesday morning fire in a parking garage in downtown Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings issued in New Brunswick Wednesday
A low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Wednesday.
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement for about 90 survivors of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy who worked with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.
-
Duplex destroyed, pets killed in Eastern Passage house fire
A duplex in Eastern Passage, N.S., has been destroyed by fire. No one was injured, but some pets have died.
Kitchener
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Flames rip through post office in Belwood
Mail and parcels have been moved to Fergus after flames tore through a Belwood post office early Tuesday morning.
-
New 'Paw-liday Festival' comes to K-W
Get into the holiday spirit with your pup at the region’s newest holiday festival organized by Dog Friendly KW.
Vancouver
-
Surrey city council votes to keep RCMP, pauses transition to municipal force
Surrey city council has decided to keep the RCMP in the city, pausing the contentious transition to a municipal force.
-
B.C. man allowed to keep Inflatable hot tub on patio, tribunal rules
A B.C. man is allowed to keep an "inflatable spa" on his patio after a provincial tribunal found his strata had no authority to order him to remove it.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Vancouver Island
-
Shawnigan Lake road reopens after truck damages E&N rail bridge
A section of road near Shawnigan Lake has fully reopened to traffic after a truck struck a railway bridge, collapsing the structure.
-
Canadian rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in Bali car crash
Canadian rugby player Nick Allen was hospitalized in Indonesia with a traumatic brain injury after a car crash last week in Bali, Rugby Canada said.
-
Victoria mother intends to plead guilty to baby's murder in 2015
A Victoria woman intends to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter seven years ago.