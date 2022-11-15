'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together

Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.

Shortly after Cameron Lincoln Barthlette was born, he was diagnosed with congenital muscular dystrophy.

"His dependence on blood came from his chronic kidney failure. And as his kidney failure progressed, so did his need for blood products," said his mother Nicole Schaworski.

Though Schaworski and Cameron's father Harley Barthlette only had five years with their son, they said blood donations made a big difference in his life.

"He would go from being this little boy that was tired and hard to rouse, to being awake and looking around and able to kind of make more sense of things," Schaworski said.

The last time Cameron received blood was in the pediatric intensive care unit.

"We had thought he was going to pass away. We had baptized him in a hurry. We had brought our family members in to say goodbye. We, both of us, were bracing ourselves for the worst moment in any parent's life," Schaworski said. "The doctor that was on that day suggested we give him some blood and see what happens."

The blood improved Cameron's condition. He went from being unresponsive in bed with low oxygen levels and very pale skin to being awake and looking around.

After that, Schaworski and Barthlette were able to take Cameron home. They had six weeks together, during which time they were able to celebrate the holidays.

"We were able to go home in our own four walls and have a normal Christmas like most of the other families," Barthlette said.

"We had six beautiful weeks at home where we were able to develop these memories with our son, with our families, with memories that we will forever cherish for the rest of our lives."

Those six weeks made a world of difference for the family, Barthlette said.

"It changed our lives forever."

Not only did the blood give them those precious weeks with Cameron, Schaworski said it also gave them time to say goodbye.

"Instead of having this death in the hospital, full of tubes and wires and a whole bunch of people and all this commotion and these walls that were a sterile hospital environment, we were able to give our son a beautiful ending at home," she said. "That's all anyone can ever ask for."

Cameron passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, in the arms of his parents.

Schaworski hopes people remember her son as a beacon of light.

"He defied odds and inspired hope," she said. "I really just think when people look at him and think of his legacy, they just feel love."

Schaworski and Barthlette said blood donations made a huge difference in Cameron's life, and both hope others will consider donating. They say it is the easiest way to save a life.

"You don't realize how important giving blood is until you actually realize that your family requires it," Barthlette said. "When it comes close to home, that's when you really realize that giving blood is just as important."

-with files from CTV's Maralee Caruso