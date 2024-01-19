'It changes lives': Winnipeg organization building beds to combat homelessness
Furnishings find a second life at Oyate Tipi Cumini Yape, otherwise known as Winnipeg's Furniture Bank, a place where Winnipeggers facing economic insecurity can find what they need to make a house a home.
Recently, the organization, with the help of youth volunteers, started building single bed frames from the ground up.
"As a mother, being able to be here and get kids' beds off the floor. It changes lives," said Leanna Green, the program's co-facilitator.
Single bed frames are an item that's seldom donated in good condition to Oyate Tipi - if at all.
The program is meant to fill that void by providing newly built beds for families in need.
"My kids have been on the floor for a while," said Green, "We just moved recently and now being here, working here, has made a big impact on my life."
"I love teaching other people too."
Jor-El Dupuis, the volunteer program's other facilitator, can also understand what some children go through.
"I've spent a lot of time myself sleeping on futon-esque mattresses on the floor when I was younger, in single parent households," said Dupuis.
"Making sure kids just have a comfortable place to sleep is very important," he said.
Anyone 16 or older can apply to volunteer and learn to build a bed.
Apparently, it's a feat that only takes a couple of hours.
"Tool use is very simple," said Dupuis. "Even people who have never used a tool in their life can learn these tools very easily."
For folks less mechanically-inclined, there are still more ways to help that don't involve power tools.
Beyond the bed frame, there's a lot more needed for a good night's rest.
"Every bed that we build still needs mattresses, sheets, pillow cases, things like that," said Greg Georgeson, Oyate Tipi's executive director. "That's one of the instances where we rely a lot on the public and the public's support."
Georgeson says the organization generally serves low-income families and newcomers to Canada - or anyone who may need help furnishing their new living space.
"In the case of a small family, for instance, we want that person to be spending their money on things like groceries to feed their kids, not having to go out and scrounge up furniture so that their kids have a place to sleep," said Georgeson.
Oyate Tipi has been experiencing a rising demand for its services, says Georgeson. That isn't, however, necessarily a bad thing.
"There's a big push to end homelessness in Winnipeg right now," said Georgeson, "As more efforts are put it into getting people off the streets and into homes, our demand is rising."
