'It is a concern': The health impacts of the ongoing liquor strike
Limited hours and closed Manitoba Liquor Mart locations are a cause for concern for Manitobans who have alcohol dependencies.
Since July - rolling strikes and lockouts have been happening at Manitoba Liquor Marts as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and the employees union battle over wages. But for people who have alcohol dependencies - the lack of accessibility has consequences.
Greg Kyllo, the executive director of Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, said the closures can lead people to learn they are dependent on alcohol.
"People can start to realize ‘Oh this is actually impacting my life. More significantly than I thought it might,'” Kyllo said.
One-third of the men at the facility are there seeking alcohol addiction support.
"Withdrawal from alcohol, you wouldn't think it's such a medical risk, but it's actually one of the most medically challenging withdrawals to go through.”
There's also the risk people will turn to other substances.
"That can lead to an increase in problematic use of substances and it is a concern, absolutely."
That impact isn't yet being felt by support services.
Shared Health says it has not seen an increase in alcohol withdrawal requests at HSC Winnipeg, the Manitoba Addictions Helpline, or at Winnipeg RAAM clinics.
Winnipeg SOS - an addictions support group - said they expect they'll start seeing more people in a month or two at meetings.
"I don't think that there's a huge uptick in our recovery meetings. Definitely probably with chemical withdrawal,” Winnipeg founder Lesley-Anne O'Hara said.
They said withdrawal is difficult for someone's mental health.
"We try and stay focussed on the here and now and move forward in our lives. And that's a huge chunk of SOS."
Those looking for addictions supports can contact Bruce Oake Recovery Centre directly.
The Manitoba Addictions Hotline can be reached anytime at 1-855-662-6605.
Shared Health says there are addiction services in Winnipeg including a mobile withdrawal management service.
It also says Main Street Project, Siloam Mission, and Salvation Army have detox programs.
