'It'll be a great time': The in-person New Year's Eve celebration happening at The Forks

The Forks is welcoming Winnipeggers to gather in person on New Years Eve for the first time in almost three years with live music, food, fireworks, and more.

The New Year's Eve celebration has been a long time coming said Zach Peters, Manager of Communications and Marketing at The Forks.

"The last two years, we've actually done an online New Year's Eve event, so it's been a livestreamed event," said Peters. "But we haven’t been able to gather in person ... so this is the first year we've been able to welcome people back."

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. on with an all ages dance party inside the Forks Market. Visitors can watch outdoor musical and DJ performances at the Scotiabank stage. Peters said there will also be fire dancers and hula-hoopers performing.

"We try to put all the right pieces of programming together to make sure were appealing to a broad audience, this is a gathering space for all of Winnipeg, right?" he said.

All Forks retailers - including The Common and food hall - will be open until midnight. However Peters said the fireworks show will come a bit early this year, "It's going to be a big massive pyro show put on by Archangel Fireworks, with a family-style countdown to New Year's," he said. "But actually at 8 p.m., so make sure you're there early for that.

The live entertainment will continue inside until 12:30 a.m.

"It'll be a great time to come down and celebrate New Year's again with a group of people, which hasn’t really happened since the pandemic," Peters said.

More information can be found on The Forks website.