'It's a citizen science project': How Manitobans can help researchers better understand bird populations
A bird-watching event that takes place every February is helping scientists understand bird populations.
The Great Backyard Bird Count was started in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society. Birds Canada joined on in 2009 and then it became a global project in 2013.
The goal of the count is to get people to watch and count as many birds as they can and report them back to researchers.
"It's a citizen science project put on by a number of organizations, Fort Whyte (Alive) is one of the local ones, to encourage citizen scientists, birders, backyard observers to record what they see so we have a handle of what our winter birds are doing," said Barret Miller, the corporate and group program manager for Fort Whyte Alive.
Miller said to participate in the bird count, people can be out and about for as little as 15 minutes or up to several hours if they feel like and all they have to do is look at the birds in the area.
If people are trying to identify birds, he said there are some tools out there that people can access. For beginner birders, he recommends the app Merlin Bird ID, which can help the user narrow down the bird they are looking at.
For those who are more advanced, he recommends looking at the specific marks on the birds.
"You look for field marks. You look for little things, the markings on the bird, the behaviour of the bird, which actually differentiates them from one another. What colour are its wings, what size is it."
While this can be a fun activity to do with friends and family, Miller said this really helps researchers understand bird trends.
"If all of a sudden there is a big explosion of a type of bird, what changed, where is that food source coming from? There has been a shift in the ecosystem and we need to know that."
The bird count runs for the rest of the long weekend and submissions can be entered on the eBird app.
More details on the Great Backyard Bird Count can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
The Angel of Orikhiv: Deputy mayor refuses to evacuate from her Ukranian town
In one destroyed town in southern Ukraine, a handful of residents remain despite evacuation recommendations, including a deputy mayor nicknamed the 'Angel of Orikhiv.'
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Canada plans for justice ahead of grim anniversary of war in Ukraine
Almost one year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked up to a podium in Ottawa, flanked by three of his top ministers, and declared the world had changed overnight. Nearly a year later, minds are turning toward rebuilding what has been lost and finally claiming a sense of justice.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
Regina
-
'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
-
'Reignited a fire': All Nations Hope project reconnects Indigenous women to traditional ceremonies
Kotawe, a research project by the All Nations Hope Network is reconnecting Indigenous women to their traditional ceremonial roles.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome renowned sportswriter Rob Vanstone as senior journalist and team historian
The Saskatchewan Roughrider's announced that long-time sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone will be joining the green and white as its senior journalist and roughrider historian.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.
-
Saskatoon fire rescue unit pulls injured woman from river trail
The Saskatoon Fire Department’s rescue unit was sent in to extricate a woman with a severe ankle injury on a lower river trail in the Sutherland Dog Park on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Winter weather warnings issued for much of the northeast, cold, windy start to the week
Environment Canada issued extreme cold and snow squall warnings Sunday for several communities in northeastern Ontario as strong winds bring snow and harsh wind chills to the region.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton to activate extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
-
Oilers continue losing streak with OT defeat to Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
Toronto
-
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
-
1 suspect dead, 2 people in police custody after shooting in Milton
A man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Milton.
-
Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023
Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses will be closed. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after crash near Strathmore
One person is recovering in hospital after an early-morning crash near Strathmore, Alta.
-
Think winter's over? Think again
For those of you who think winter is done, the City of Calgary delivered a message Sunday: Slow your roll.
-
Man in serious condition following early-morning southeast Calgary shooting
One person was transported to hospital after an early morning shooting in the community of Dover in southeast Calgary.
Montreal
-
Racist bullying of Black teen allowed to 'fester' in Quebec hockey program, mother alleges
A Montreal-area mother is filing civil rights complaints against a junior hockey program and a local school board after her 13-year-son was allegedly targeted by racist insults and harassment from his peers. Nadine Hart claims her son was regularly called the N-word by his teammates at John Rennie High School, and says he was punished when he tried to stand up for himself.
-
Stabbing of man, 23, leads Montreal police to woman's body; Woman, 26, arrested
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman in her 60s was discovered dead at a home Sunday in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. Police also discovered a 23-year-old man
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
Ottawa
-
BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season
BeaverTails has closed most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway, but one remains in place, in the hope that at least a stretch of the world's largest skating rink could still open this season.
-
Police investigating reports of two shootings in Ottawa Saturday evening
There are no reports of injuries after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of two shootings Saturday evening.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
Atlantic
-
Sobeys admits to data breach in fall 2022, alerts customers
Months after a suspected cyberattack shutdown pharmacy services for a number of days, the Maritime company that owns Sobeys is alerting customers and employees past and present, about a data breach of personal information.
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
Miꞌkmaw poet Dr. Rita Joe to be honoured at Eskasoni Eagles Game
Dr. Rita Joe will be honored at the Eskasoni Eagles game against the Strait Pirates Sunday evening at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial arena in Eskasoni, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Abandoned puppies, ION service disruptions, basketball game disturbances
Here are CTV Kitchener’s most-read stories of the week:
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Vancouver
-
Man in hospital after being 'repeatedly shot' on Downtown Eastside, police say
A man is in the hospital with "multiple gunshot wounds" after a shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Coquihalla
People planning on driving along Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt over the Family Day weekend are being asked to reconsider their trips due to a winter storm warning.
-
‘Mass poisoning’ suspected in deaths of 9 Metro Vancouver skunks
In just over a week, nine skunks have been taken to a rehabilitation centre in Langley suffering from symptoms of poisoning.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.
-
VicPD looking to speak to teen girl who may have witnessed downtown robbery
Police in Victoria are looking to speak to a teenage girl who they believe was a witness to a robbery that occurred downtown earlier this month.